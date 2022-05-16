Beach nesting season is in full swing in SWFL: we get some tips for beachgoers

Spring beach-nesting season is in full swing for the birds of Southwest Florida. It can be a dangerous time for birds and their eggs when they come into contact with human beachgoers, so we discuss what you should be on the lookout for if you spend time at the beach.

We will talk about what’s happening with bird migration as we move from spring into summer and rain, and the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins on June 1.

And a photographer recently captured an image in Florida Bay of what turned out to be the oldest roseate spoonbill ever recorded, so we will discuss what that means for the environmental health of south Florida and the Everglades.

Click HERE if you would like to learn more about becoming a volunteer Beach Steward.

GUEST:

Julie Wraithmell, Executive Director of Audubon Florida