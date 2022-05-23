We explore economic development across SWFL with a focus on Charlotte County

Lee county added about 23,000 more residents in 2021. This pace of growth like that isn’t unique to Southwest Florida. Just take Charlotte County: data shows there will soon be 200,000 residents there, and yes, many more cars too. But it also means more jobs and more economic opportunity.

In just the last three years, $700 million has been pumped into three major business developments in Charlotte County. That doesn’t include all the new homes and communities going up.

What are the up-and-coming industries and job opportunities for you and your family? Our guests today will give us some perspective on these issues.

GUESTS:

Dave Gammon, Director of Economic Development for Charlotte County

Amir Neto, assistant professor of economics and Director of the Regional Economic Research Institute at Florida Gulf Coast University

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.