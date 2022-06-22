© 2022 WGCU News
Program Connects Collier Students to Their Local Government

Published June 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
For nearly 40 years high school students in Collier County have been given the opportunity to learn about their county’s government through a program called Know Your County Government. They get a first-hand look at the work being done behind the scenes in their community.

Almost 40 years ago, a former University of Florida/USDA extension agent in Collier County named Linda Denning created a program to give high school students a first hand look at their local county government.

The Know Your County Government program is still going strong. It seeks to connect students to those working behind the scenes in their community and to become more informed voters, but also to show them that there are a variety of career pathways in local government.

Students in the 4-day program, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Collier County, the 4-H Club, and Collier County Public Schools, visit 16 county departments and spend some time with county commissioners.

Learn more about this decades-long effort to show young people in Collier County first-hand the work being done behind the scenes in their community.

GUESTS

  • Paul Sezhue, teacher and track coach at Golden Gate High School
  • Amaya Oroso Hamilton, a student from Golden Gate High School
  • Tish Roland, 4-H Youth Development Agent at UF/IFAS in Collier County

