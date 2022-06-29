Abortion access in Florida in a post-Roe world

In the wake of last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, we’ll explore what it could mean for abortion access in Florida going forward. The SCOTUS ruling doesn’t have an immediate impact on abortion in Florida, but a new state law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy is set to go into effect July 1. A Tallahassee judge is expected to rule, Thursday, on a legal challenge seeking a temporary emergency injunction to stop the law from taking effect. We’ll take a closer look with Professor of Law and constitutional law expert at the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law, Danaya Wright, Ph.D., and Policy Director for the nonpartisan Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates Annie Filkowski.