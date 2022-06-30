Three Song Stories Episode 244: Juliana Morgan Alvarez

Juliana was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She fell in love with the performing arts at a young age while dancing with the Miami Ballet and acting in various theatre productions. After graduating college, Juliana moved to Los Angeles and continued acting, performing with her improv group, the Knife Kids, and producing science documentaries.

Juliana has traveled throughout the United States working on different projects such as a feature film, The Veteran, and the performance art & installation piece, One Island produced by the Ghostbird Theatre Company.