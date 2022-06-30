© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Gulf Coast Life Square 1400x1400
Gulf Coast Life

Three Song Stories Episode 244: Juliana Morgan Alvarez

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
image.jpg
Juliana Morgan Alvarez in the studio during the recording of her Three Song Stories episode.

Juliana was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She fell in love with the performing arts at a young age while dancing with the Miami Ballet and acting in various theatre productions. After graduating college, Juliana moved to Los Angeles and continued acting, performing with her improv group, the Knife Kids, and producing science documentaries.

Juliana has traveled throughout the United States working on different projects such as a feature film, The Veteran, and the performance art & installation piece, One Island produced by the Ghostbird Theatre Company.

20220612_084537-ANIMATION.gif
Three Song Selfie with Richard Chin Quee, Jared Gonzalez and Juliana Morgan Alvarez.

Tags

Gulf Coast Life gulf coast lifepodcastMusicStorytellersStorytelling
Mike Kiniry
mkiniry@wgcu.org
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Tara Calligan
Tara Calligan is an award-winning journalist and a public media producer, writer and online content creator at WGCU. Twitter @TlCalligan
See stories by Tara Calligan
Richard Chin Quee
rchin@wgcu.org
See stories by Richard Chin Quee