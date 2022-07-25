Early diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder making a difference for individuals and families

According to the latest estimates from the CDC’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, one in every 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with some form of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). And while screening techniques have improved, it’s still far from straightforward.

“It would be so nice if there was a test and we could just draw some blood and look at the results and say yes and no on the autism, but it’s not that simple. And even some of the genetic things that they have found are not the same from one person with autism to the next." Sherri Campbell, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner in Pediatrics with Lee Health

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly ASD screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age.

The ASD screening is conducted by the Golisano Children’s Hospital. The screenings are administered by an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, who has extensive training and experience in typical child development and developmental disorders.

A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, please call 239-343-6838.

In this episode, learn about the importance of early detection of ASD with Sherri Campbell, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner in Pediatrics, and meet Sandra Worth, Founder and Executive Director of My Autism Connection (MAC), a local nonprofit that helps adults on the spectrum develop social skills and career experiences to live their best and most independent lives.

Guests:

