Hurricane Ian Updates and How Communities are Helping Those in Need

It’s now been two days since Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida causing massive and widespread devastation. Search and rescue efforts are still underway in many areas, especially out on Sanibel Island which has been cut off from the mainland.

State emergency managers are not fully confirming the death toll so far from Ian but it appears that at least 20 people were killed. We’ll have more details on that as they become available. Today we’re going to talk about some of the ways people can help…especially through financial donations.

We’ll also talk with some of our reporters and producers to hear what they’ve been seeing and experiencing since the storm passed.