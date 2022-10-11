Hurricane Ian - Who is responsible for boats that washed ashore or were sunk? And we check in with The American Red Cross

Hurricane Ian washed thousands of boats onto land all along the coast of Southwest Florida, and sank many as well. That got us thinking about who is responsible to remove or salvage them so we connected with Scott Croft, he is Vice President of Public Affairs with the Boat Owners Association of The United States or BoatUS. Croft told us responsibility for removing boats that have washed ashore definitely belongs to the boat's owner.

And when a disaster like Hurricane Ian unfolds The American Red Cross is there before, during, and after the storm. The non-profit humanitarian organization provides emergency assistance, disaster relief, and disaster preparedness education across the United States and has done so for more than 140 years.

As tens of thousands of people in Florida continue struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, more than 1,800 American Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground across the affected communities.

We check in with Jill Palmer, she is Executive Director of the Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland chapter of The American Red Cross which serves Lee, Collier, Hendry, Glades & Highlands Counties.

To find a list of the mobile kitchens and disaster aid stations they’re currently operating call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).