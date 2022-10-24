"Mexico: A Celebration of Plants & Culture" at Naples Botanical Garden throughout the 2022-23 season

Back in September we brought Britt Patterson-Weber into the studio to talk about the upcoming season at Naples Botanical Garden. She is Vice President of Education & Interpretation and has worked at the garden for thirteen years.

That show was set to air on Wednesday, September 28 — the day Hurricane Ian made landfall — and the day we pushed all programming aside that wasn’t directly focused on the storm and its aftermath.

Naples Botanical Garden is set to reopen on Tuesday, November 1. While the garden did receive some flooding and lost some trees, its 90-acres of undeveloped native habitat held much of the water and mostly mitigated flooding in the cultivated gardens that guests enjoy.

Their plans for the rest of the 2022-23 season remain in place, so we finally listen to the conversation with Britt about their season plans. Click here to learn about their Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration that kicks off on November 5.