Former Here & Now host Jeremey Hobson hosts new live, nationwide call-in show The Middle from the WGCU studio

Jeremey Hobson has worked in public radio for more than 20 years. Most recently, he was host for NPR’s Here and Now for more than seven years. Prior to that Hobson reported for Marketplace and then hosted the Marketplace Morning Report. He’s also reported and hosted for public radio stations in Rhode Island, Cape Cod, and Illinois. And he spent years as a producer for NPR's All Things Considered, Day to Day and Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

After leaving Here & Now in 2020 he spent some time trying television and writing, and launched a podcast called The Hobcast. But, he always felt the pull of live radio and so now is launching a new live, nationwide call-in show called The Middle. His goal with this new show is to elevate the voices of Americans who live in between the coasts and bring a wider variety of voices to the public radio airwaves.

The first of four pilot episodes aired last week on about 500 public radio stations across the country. He hosted it from his hometown of Urbana, Illinois. Tonight he is hosting the second episode from our studio here at WGCU.

He and his team are in town preparing for tonight’s show so we sat down with him to talk about how The Middle came to be and why he believes it’s important to bring a show like this to the public radio airwaves.

You can add your voice to The Middle tonight during the 9:00 hour by calling 1-844-4-MIDDLE - that’s 1-844-464-3353.