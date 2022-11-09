Florida medical boards advance plans to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors

The Florida Board of Medicine and Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, on Nov. 4, further advanced plans to ban physicians in the state from providing transgender-affirming care to transgender minors. This care includes treatment with reversible puberty-blockers and hormone therapy. Friday’s vote triggered a 21-day public comment period before it can take effect.

The proposed rule is in opposition to recommendations from established medical organizations including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In August, Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration finalized a rule barring Medicaid from covering gender-affirming treatment for low-income and disabled Floridians experiencing gender dysphoria.

In the first half of 2022, 20 states have introduced medical bans intended to punish healthcare providers and parents of transgender youth who seek gendering affirming care for kids.

We’ll explore what’s involved in gender-affirming care for youth with gender dysphoria in a conversation with Yale University School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Meredithe McNamara, MD, MS, FAAP, who specializes in adolescent medicine.

We’ll also hear the personal account of a Southwest Florida resident, small business owner and mother of two teenage boys who are receiving gender-affirming care.