Rates of uninsured children in Florida and across the country improved during the COVID-19 pandemic, but health policy experts warn those gains could be short-lived

By John Davis
Published December 14, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST
7238341804_4e4bb4f481_c (1).jpg
Alliance Pediatrics via Flickr Creative Commons
/

A new report from the Center for Children and Families at Georgetown University, a nonpartisan policy and research center, finds the rate of uninsured children nationally improved from 5.7% to 5.4% between 2019 and 2021. Although Florida’s rate of uninsured children is higher than the national rate, the sunshine state mirrored that trend, as the rate of uninsured children in Florida dropped from 7.6% to 7.3%.

Health policy experts warn, however, these gains could be short-lived because protections preventing states from removing people from the Medicaid rolls through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) could sunset as soon as April 2023. We take a closer look in a conversation with co-founder and Executive Director of Georgetown’s Center for Children and Families, Research Professor in Georgetown’s McCourt School of Public Policy and the report’s lead author, Joan Alker.

