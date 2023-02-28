Dr. Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera was born in Mexico and has spent her career focusing on U.S.-Mexico Relations and issues around the border. She lived along the border in Brownsville, Texas for eight years, and over the past decade has traveled along its length three times from Brownsville to San Diego collecting stories for a book she’s working on about life along the border.

Dr. Correa-Cabrera is also a professor of policy & government at George Mason University and last week was the featured speaker in the 2023 FGCU Liebert World Affairs Lecture Series, giving two talks: "Is Mexican Democracy Dying in President Lopez Obrador's era?" and “The Current State of U.S.-Mexico Relations: Partners or Distant Neighbors?”

We spoke with her on Friday about the state of U.S.-Mexico relations. This was before the protests that happened on Sunday when tens of thousands of people gathered in Mexico City to protest President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's electoral law changes they say threaten democracy in the country.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.