Encore: As autism prevalence increases, nonprofit Family Initiative expands programs and services

This episode originally aired on June 14, 2023.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate at which kids in the U.S. are being diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder has risen to one in 36 children. That number is based on 2020 data. It's up from 1 in 44 in 2018, and 1 in 101 in 2015. The increasing rate has driven a growing demand for education, therapy and other services for neurodivergent kids and their families — and for their entire support networks.

Our guests both have backgrounds in social work, and it was through that work that they decided to step into what they saw as some gaps in coverage when it came to ways to support kids and young adults on the spectrum, and that led to the founding of the nonprofit Family Initiative in 2015. Now, they provide a broad spectrum of support services for neurodivergent kids and their families through their Cape Coral headquarters as well as other locations throughout South and Southwest Florida.

Click here for information about Family Initiative's programs and here to learn about their free autism screening sessions.

Guests:

David Brown, co founder and president of Family Initiative

Anjali Van Drie, co-founder and vice president of Family Initiative

