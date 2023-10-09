Nonprofit supports volunteers who advocate for the well-being of children during legal proceedings, and much more

When kids are caught up in the legal system because of the actions of their families or caretakers they are often appointed what’s called a Guardian ad Litem.

Courts appoint trained volunteers to represent the best interests of children who are involved in court proceedings, typically in cases related to abuse or neglect, custody disputes, or other situations where the child's welfare is at stake.

There are more than 500 court certified Guardian ad Litem volunteers in the 20th Judicial Circuit, which includes Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Glades, and Hendry Counties.

The nonprofit Guardian ad Litem Foundation for the 20th Judicial Circuit has been supporting court appointed volunteers, and the children they’re working with, since 1983. And now, it’s expanding its focus to serve a broader group of children and teens in Southwest Florida and has changed its name to A.N.A.’s Friends. The acronym represents the Abused, Neglected, and Abandoned youth they help support.

They support children who need help in a wide variety of ways that goes far beyond just helping them in the courtroom. Click here to learn more about the program or how to volunteer, or call them at 239-245-7787.

Guests:

Jessica Stanfield, Executive Director of A.N.A.’s Friends

Bruce Greenberg, A.N.A.’s Friends Board President

