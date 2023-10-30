'Tripping on Legends' author shares newly discovered lore of Marco Island

As October 31st approaches, we’re taking a look at some of Southwest Florida’s lesser-known folklore, legends and myths.

Most are familiar with the tale of a Skunk Ape creature lurking around Florida swamps, but the Southwest Florida coast is full of a rich subset of tales that add to the history of our state’s past.

Author and folklorist Christopher Balzano of “Tripping on Legends” explains what defines folklore and explores the intersection of how a story turns into lore, which can then turn into a "ghost story."

Balzano is the author of several books about regional hauntings, like the The cursed children of Arcadia's Coker Cemetery and A haunted love story under the 'Amish Bridge' in Sarasota, which we recorded in 2021.