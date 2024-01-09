Florida 2024 Legislative Session Preview

Tuesday, Jan. 9 marks the start of Florida’s 2024 legislative session. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a proposed $114.4 billion budget he’s dubbed “Focus on Florida’s Future.”

The governor’s budget proposal serves as a jumping off point for lawmakers to negotiate a final spending plan. Passing a balanced budget is the only task lawmakers are constitutionally mandated to do, but many other issues will take center stage over the next 60 days on a broad range of issues including access to healthcare, kids’ safety on social media, voting access, firearm regulations, public school regulations, child labor laws, property insurance and more.

We’ll get a preview of what to expect in a conversation with associate professor and Assistant Director of the University of Central Florida’s School of Politics, Security and International Affairs, Aubrey Jewett, Ph.D. and Sun Sentinel Opinion Editor and veteran reporter on Florida government and politics Steve Bousquet.