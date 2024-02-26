Demystifying Generative AI & Large Language Models and how they're going to impact the world

When OpenAI launched ChatGPT on Nov. 30, 2022 and made it accessible to the public for free, a new season of AI began around the world.

AI has been studied and speculated about by researchers since the 1950s, and over the decades there have been stops and starts with incremental progress along the way. But since the emergence of what’s called Generative AI using what are called Large Language Models — which ChatGPT is the first well-known, publicly available example of — we’ve seen a massive surge of similar models, and tools that harness their power to do amazing things including creating photos, graphics, videos, and much more. And these tools are continuing to improve and become more powerful and versatile with each passing day.

But, what it all means for individuals, our communities, our countries, and the world remains to be seen. There will undoubtedly be benefits in many fields, but there is also great concern that such power could bring problems that we may not even be able to imagine yet, including job and industry disruptions.

To get some context and a snapshot of where we’re at right now in the world of generative AI and Large Language Models, we sit down with Dr. Chrissann Ruehle. She is an Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Researcher, and Strategist, and she is a Management Instructor in Florida Gulf Coast University’s Lutgert College of Business, and she is Provost Faculty Fellow for AI at FGCU.

