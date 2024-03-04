© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

There is still time to tell your story in StoryCorps' mobile studio in Fort Myers

By Mike Kiniry
Published March 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
Andrea Melendez/WGCU
The big, silver StoryCorps Airstream rolled into Southwest Florida, Monday evening, February 12, 2024, and is ready to start the conversations rolling. Founded in 2003 as an independent nonprofit, the StoryCorps team has helped thousands of people have meaningful conversations about their lives. Most of which are collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in their own online archive. The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is set up at The Alliance for the Arts along McGregor Boulevard starting now through March 15.

This conversation originally aired on Jan. 31, 2024.

Founded in 2003 as an independent nonprofit, the StoryCorps team has now helped nearly 700,000 people across the country have meaningful conversations about their lives, most of which are collected in the U.S. Library of Congress and in their own online archive. StoryCorps has been a beloved segment heard weekly on NPR stations on Friday mornings during Morning Edition for about 20 years.

Besides archiving the conversations, and sharing edited versions of them weekly during Morning Edition, they also have a podcast, and have produced animated shorts and books and more.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour is set up now at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers. There are still slots available to record, and they'll be in town until March 15. Participants can choose to record in-person in the mobile airstream travel trailer, or remotely in a “virtual recording booth.” Click here to learn more or to sign up.

To learn more about the process, we talk with the Director of the StoryCorps Mobile Tour, Lea Zikmund.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Gulf Coast Life Gulf Coast Life
Mike Kiniry
