"Forgotten Park" Series unearths Ortona Indian Mound Park's history

In Glades County, Ortona Indian Mound Park is a hidden gem. The park boasts an annual Cane Grinding Festival honoring how Florida settlers cultivated sugarcane in the late 1800s. But Ortona's history goes back much further, to A.D. 400, revealing an ancient civilization with advanced engineering skills.

LISTEN "FORGOTTEN PARK" SERIES

Archaeologists believe Ortona was a major hub for communication, trade, and habitation for Native Americans, likely the Calusa. The property features numerous mounds and an impressive canal system crafted by prehistoric people.

Despite the pristine grounds, the earthworks are eroding due to a lack of historical markers, signage, and upkeep. How will this site is protected for future generations?

WGCU's series Forgotten Park delves into the history of Ortona Indian Mound Park and the local community's efforts to preserve the site's legacy while honoring agricultural traditions.

Forgotten Park was written, researched, and produced by Tara Calligan. Scripts edited by Pamela James.

