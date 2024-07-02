Encore: 'Thinking and Deciding: A Few Surprises on the Workings of the Mind'

This episode originally aired on March 18, 2024.

When we do something — when we think we’ve made a decision about how to act or behave — are we always consciously aware of why we made that particular decision? That is just one part of the field of research our guest today has spent the past three decades investigating.

Dr. Sandra Schneider is a Professor in Cognition, Neuroscience, and Social Psychology in the Department of Psychology at the University of South Florida in Tampa. And she founded the USF Judgment and Decision Making Lab in the early 90s. They conduct research on issues of judgment and decision making, including how the way information is described or 'framed' can influence our decisions and our behavior, and the influence of framing in contexts like making risky decisions.

She was at Florida Gulf Coast University to give a talk titled “Thinking and Deciding: A Few Surprises on the Workings of the Mind.” Her talk was part of the FGCU Provost's Seminar Series and the Naples Discussion Group.

