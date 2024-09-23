Sanibel Islanders reflect on Hurricane Ian and how it has strengthened their community

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida at the small island of Cayo Costa on Sept. 28, 2022. As we approach the two year anniversary, we having a conversation with a group of Sanibel Island residents to hear their stories about Ian, and what has unfolded since — and how the island community has become more connected because of what they all experienced together.

Sanibel is just south of Cayo Costa so received a direct hit, and a storm surge that washed over the island. Every single Sanibel resident, and every single property, was impacted by the devastating storm. But, from what we’ll hear today, it seems the Sanibel spirit and sense of community has only been strengthened by this experience.

The City of Sanibel is in the midst of celebrating the 50th anniversary of its incorporation on Nov. 5, 1974. The city's "Sanibel Plan," which became a model for future cities, is central to the celebration, which aims to help restore the island's economy. Click here to find links about the ongoing celebration events.

St. Michaels is hosting a "Love Sanibel Back Festival" on Saturday, Sept. 28 that will celebrate all the things that brought Sanibel back after the storm. It will be held at the Sanibel Community House from noon to 3:00.

And WGCU will be hosting a special screening on Oct. 21 at BIG ARTS on Sanibel. This will be the premiere of a brand new, hour-long, documentary called “UNTOLD STORIES: Sanibel Island’s Store. ” It highlights the resiliency of islanders through the story of Bailey’s General Store, established in 1899, and now being rebuilt by the family for the third time after Hurricane Ian.

Guests:

Irene Nolan, she's a permitted sea turtle volunteer with the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation

Jenny Arroyo is a member of the Santiva Islanders

Rachel Pierce is and artist and retired TV anchor.

Sue Van Oss is Director of Communications and Christian Formation at St. Michael's on Sanibel

Chuck Sterrett is a board member of Community Housing and Resources or CHR

