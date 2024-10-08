Hurricane Milton 2pm update & pre and post-storm health advice

While Hurricane Milton’s intensity diminished some since it peaked at 180 mph winds on Monday, it is still a major hurricane and remains a serious risk to the west coast of Florida and our entire listening area.

As of the 2pm update from the National Hurricane Center Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph.

Its current projected path shows landfall around Tampa Bay late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. But areas south of landfall are expected to receive significant storm surge and damaging winds.

We get an update from Megan Borowski at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network — and we get some helpful advice on things to consider in terms of health and medicine as the storm approaches, and once it’s passed through.

Guests:

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Dr. Matt Shannon, M.D., FACEP, director of Community Emergency Medicine and interim vice chair of clinical operations and emergency medicine at UF Health

