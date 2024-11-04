What made Hurricane Milton a record-breaking storm for tornado activity?

It’s not uncommon for hurricanes to spawn tornadoes. For instance, according to the National Hurricane Center, in 2022 Hurricane Ian produced 14 tornadoes in Florida, mostly with magnitudes of EF0 — that’s the lowest — but one that was an EF2. EF is the tornado equivalent to the Saffir-Simpson Scale that meteorologists use for Hurricane Strength.

Hurricane Ivan in 2004 holds the record for the most tornadoes spawned by a hurricane in the United States, with 118 confirmed twisters, but that was across nine states. When it comes to hurricanes spawning tornadoes just here in Florida, then Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9, 2024 is record breaking.

Though official counts are still being finalized, Milton generated at least 39 confirmed tornadoes within the state, more than doubling the previous record for a single day in Florida's history set by Hurricane Irma in 2017 with 15 tornadoes.

And Hurricane Milton produced some EF3 tornadoes, which is definitely uncommon. One that touched down in northern St. Lucie County near Fort Pierce was an EF 3 that killed six people. EF 3 tornadoes have wind speeds of 136 to 165 mph.

We revisit Hurricane Milton and learn what about it led to both a record number of tornadoes, as well as more stronger ones than we typically see during strong tropical storms.

Guests:

Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Gary Lezak, former long-time Chief Meteorologist at KSHB 41 in Kansas City, and Founder/CEO/ President of Weather 20/20

