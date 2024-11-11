© 2024 WGCU News
Gulf Coast Life Book Club
Gulf Coast Life

"Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned"

By Mike Kiniry
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
U.S. Veteran walks among the crosses at the World War I St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
Rich Sherman - https://www.neverhomeheroes.com/
U.S. Veteran walks among the crosses at the World War I St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial in France.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday honoring all U.S. military veterans who have served in the nation's armed forces. It was originally known as Armistice Day commemorating the end of World War I, which formally concluded 106 years ago today on Nov. 11, 1918.

But then after the Korean War in 1954, Congress changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize veterans of all wars. Unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who died in service, Veterans Day celebrates the service and sacrifices of all veterans, living and deceased, who have defended the country.

We meet a Gulf War Veteran-turned professional photographer who visited the overseas cemeteries where soldiers — and others — who served in World War I and World War II were laid to rest.

U.S. Soldiers who served at Normandy during a commemoration event.
Rich Sherman - https://www.neverhomeheroes.com/
U.S. Soldiers who served at Normandy during a commemoration event.

Rich Sherman collected images from those visits and has now published the book “Never Home: Remembering the Military Heroes Who Never Returned.” It not only features his photographers gathered while visiting the 23 overseas cemeteries but also more than 50 biographies and photographs of men and women who are buried in these cemeteries from all walks of life.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

