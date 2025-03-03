Florida 2025 Legislative Session Preview

Florida’s annual legislative session begins March 4. Over the course of the 60-day session, lawmakers will consider a broad spectrum of proposals on everything from relief for condo owners, tax holidays and property taxes, to election policy, gambling, firearm regulations, and a proposal dubbed the rural renaissance plan.

Governor Ron DeSantis released a budget proposal for Florida’s coming fiscal year on Feb. 3, dubbed the “Focus on Fiscal Responsibility” budget. DeSantis’ proposed $115.6 billion spending plan is about $3 billion less than the budget for the current fiscal year. It calls for pay increases for law enforcement and first responders while cutting more than 700 state jobs including in the Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families.

The governor’s budget proposal also includes $2.2 billion in tax relief through the elimination of Florida’s Business Rent Tax and a series of tax holidays on school supplies, hurricane supplies, tools used by skilled workers as well as firearms, ammunition, and gun accessories.

We’ll get a preview of key legislative proposals lawmakers will consider in a conversation with political scientists Aubrey Jewett of UCF and Roger Green from Florida Gulf Coast University.