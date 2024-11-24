Liana Fix, Ph.D. - Germany after Merkel - Still a Leader of the Free World?

With Germany's support for Ukraine and its announcement of a Zeitenwende in foreign policy -- finally achieving NATO's 2 percent goal of defense spending -- Berlin has raised hopes that Germany will become the leader of Europe, and with the return of Donald Trump, a leader of the free world. However, Germany is entangled in domestic problems and has become isolated in the EU with its migration policy and a very friendly China policy. What are the consequences of Germany's problems for the transatlantic relationship?

Dr. Fix is a Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), with expertise in European security, transatlantic relations, Russia, Eastern Europe, and European China policy. She is also the author of A New German Power? Germany's Role in European Russia Policy. Also, she is an adjunct faculty member at Georgetown University in the Center for German and European Studies.

