© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Naples Council on World Affairs Lecture Series

Liana Fix, Ph.D. - Germany after Merkel - Still a Leader of the Free World?

Published November 24, 2024 at 8:00 PM EST

With Germany's support for Ukraine and its announcement of a Zeitenwende in foreign policy -- finally achieving NATO's 2 percent goal of defense spending -- Berlin has raised hopes that Germany will become the leader of Europe, and with the return of Donald Trump, a leader of the free world. However, Germany is entangled in domestic problems and has become isolated in the EU with its migration policy and a very friendly China policy. What are the consequences of Germany's problems for the transatlantic relationship?

Dr. Fix is a Fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), with expertise in European security, transatlantic relations, Russia, Eastern Europe, and European China policy. She is also the author of A New German Power? Germany's Role in European Russia Policy. Also, she is an adjunct faculty member at Georgetown University in the Center for German and European Studies.

Naples Council on World Affairs Lecture Series