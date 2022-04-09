Bob Morris is an American novelist who writes Caribbean-themed mysteries. He is also the author of several collections of nonfiction, including Gut Check, Short Road to Hell, The Man with the Fish on His Foot, All Over the Map, and The Whole Shebang.

He’s also president of Story Farm, which is a custom publishing company that creates books, magazines and other publications for a wide variety of clients. And he’s an adjunct professor at Rollins College where he teaches courses in food writing and crime fiction.

After graduating from the University of Florida, he worked at a number of newspapers, including the Florida Keys Free Press, the Fort Myers News-Press, the Orlando Sentinel, and the New York Times Regional Newspaper Group. He’s also been editor in chief of Caribbean Travel & Life magazine and Gulfshore Life magazine.