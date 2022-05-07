Apollo Fresh (or Jonathon Appolon) is a local nerdcore rapper who specializes in anime rap. As a second generation Haitian immigrant who grew up consuming hip-hop and anime, Apollo decided to combine his passions and before graduating, produced his first big hit single, Jojo Pose in 2020. Since then, he’s been creating solo and collaborative music and videos for YouTube, Tiktok, Spotify, and Instagram, with an upcoming EP, “Life is anime” set to release.

Apollo also holds a bachelors in Entrepreneurship and was selected for rapper IDK’s No Label Academy, at Harvard University.