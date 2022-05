Born in Venezuela, Samantha Romero immigrated to Miami, FL in to 2006, and is now a journalism student at FGCU. She’s also a reporter at WGCU, and produces Noticias de WGCU en Español – a weekly news round up produced at WGCU and aired on Radio Conciencia, a community radio station in Immokalee, FL. Sam also works at WINK News where she edits video, and does photography for FGCU.

Sam also produces music, documentary film, knits sweaters, and even breeds butterflies.