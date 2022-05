Mike Walcher worked for 42 years as an anchor and reporter in radio and TV News, almost always as a hard and breaking news reporter, covering things like the police beat, courts, politics, and local government.

Mike retired from broadcasting at the end of 2016 and immediately started teaching journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. He’s currently teaching the new Democracy Watch course and fellowships at FGCU and is working closely with us here at WGCU.