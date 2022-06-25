Commissioner Frank Mann began his career in public service in 1974, when he served eight years in the Florida House of Representatives and four years in the Florida Senate. In 1986, he was his party's nominee for Lt. Governor of Florida.

He and his wife Mary Lee have been married for 58 years. They’ve got a couple of sons who are still local, and five grandkids his bio says he loves to spoil. If Frank Mann is the "dean of Lee County political figures", his mom Barbara B. was the queen of Lee County art figures. She left a whole lot more of a legacy in the local arts community that just her name on the performing arts hall at Florida Southwestern State College. Frank is an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he has been a member of the choir for more than 50 years.