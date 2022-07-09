Randall Kenneth Jones is an author, podcaster, actor, and public speaker. Over the years he has interviewed more than 100 people of note, both for the Naples Daily News and for his podcast JONES.SHOW, which he produces with Susan C. Bennett (the original voice of Siri), including Erin Brockovich, Pat Benatar, Brian Boitano, Rita Rudner, Shirley Jones, Suze Orman, Vanessa Williams and many more.

His book, “Show Me: Celebrities, Business Tycoons, Rock Stars, Journalists, Humanitarians, Attack Bunnies & More!” was published in late 2016, and this fall, his first fiction book, “Ruby,” will be published by Mark Victor Hansen of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” fame.