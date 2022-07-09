© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Three Song Stories Logo
Three Song Stories

Randall Kenneth Jones

Published July 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
RANDALL-KENNETH-JONES-2379.jpg

Randall Kenneth Jones is an author, podcaster, actor, and public speaker. Over the years he has interviewed more than 100 people of note, both for the Naples Daily News and for his podcast JONES.SHOW, which he produces with Susan C. Bennett (the original voice of Siri), including Erin Brockovich, Pat Benatar, Brian Boitano, Rita Rudner, Shirley Jones, Suze Orman, Vanessa Williams and many more.

His book, “Show Me: Celebrities, Business Tycoons, Rock Stars, Journalists, Humanitarians, Attack Bunnies & More!” was published in late 2016, and this fall, his first fiction book, “Ruby,” will be published by Mark Victor Hansen of “Chicken Soup for the Soul” fame.

Three Song Stories