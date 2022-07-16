Radu Paponiu is the new Artistic and Music Director of the Southwest Florida Symphony Orchestra. He’s also Associate Conductor of the Naples Philharmonic, and Music Director of the Naples Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Since 2017, Radu has conducted the Naples Philharmonic in more than 100 different classical, education and pops programs. He’s been a guest conductor with orchestras around the world including the Transylvania State Philharmonic Orchestra, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Colorado Music Festival Orchestra, and the North Carolina Symphony.

He got his Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting at the New England Conservatory of Music. While in Boston, he was also conductor apprentice with the Handel and Haydn Society.