Michaela Berres is a junior at FGCU studying music therapy. She has been studying as a musician since she was 13 years old, originally training in jazz, songwriting, and musical theatre. Earlier this year she came into the studio with a group of musicians studying under the FGCU Bower School of Music’s Director of Jazz Studies Brandon Robertson (Ep 93) to perform live on our radio show Gulf Coast Life Arts Edition with John Davis.