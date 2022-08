Our guest this episode is kind of a big deal in the world of public media…as a matter of fact he’s making us feel like we’re getting pretty darn fancy around here at Three Song Stories. David Brancaccio host of the Marketplace Morning report, heard on most public radio stations, including here on WGCU at 6:50 and 8:50 every weekday morning…he’s the former host of the PBS newsmagazine Now…and has worked in public media one way or another for nearly 30 years.