Mark Danni is the Founding Producing Artistic Director of TheatreZone, a professional Equity theatre company in Naples, Florida and he created and runs the theatre program at The Community School of Naples.

He’s been involved with many Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional productions as a Director, Music Director, Conductor and Drummer/Percussionist including New York City directing credits for What Would Esther Williams Do In A Situation Like This?, Sea Fever, and Aggravation.

He has conducted National Tours of Les Miserables and Barnum, and as a Drummer/Percussionist, Mark’s Broadway credits include Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, Les Mis, Miss Saigon, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Grand Hotel.

And also he’s been a part of national Tours of The Phantom of the Opera, Fame, Hair, 42nd Street, Nunsense, and the European Tour of Evita; and is a member of The Society for Directors & Choreographers and the American Federation of Musicians.