Brendan Rivers is the lead reporter for ADAPT, which is WJCT’s digital magazine exploring how Northeast Florida is adapting to sea level rise and other effects of climate change. He also hosts the ADAPT podcast.

Brendan originally planned to pursue a career as a composer, arranger, music producer and recording engineer, but he got an internship at WGCU and that convinced him he belongs in broadcasting and public media.

He’s been a Special Projects Producer at WJCT in Jacksonville since 2018. Prior to that he spent time as a reporter and then News Director at Southern Stone Communications, which owns and operates several radio stations in the Daytona Beach area.