Andy Spaulding (AKA Alyssa Lemay)

Published September 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Andy Spaulding is a Southwest-Florida based drag entertainer who performs as Alyssa Lemay, the “comedic, Broadway belting, bingo calling alter ego” of Andy. Originating from Canton, Ohio, Andy is a graduate of Ashland University, with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education.

His alter ego Alyssa has held many titles, including Miss Cape Coral Pride in 2020. Alyssa is frequently a guest judge for local competitions, both drag and non-drag events and often hired to emcee large fundraising events for area charities.

