Three Song Stories Logo
Three Song Stories

Jason Teeters

Published September 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
Jason Teeters is an Industrial Organizational Psychologist. He's worked with the United Nations, the U.S. Center for Disease Control, The Rockefeller Foundation, SecondMuse, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the NGO Movember, where he delivered the first ever mental health and wellness program for Black men.

Jason is currently Nurturing Lead at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers, where he helps people overcome the emotional, psychological, and technical challenges to successful collaboration.

Three Song Stories