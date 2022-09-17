Jason Teeters is an Industrial Organizational Psychologist. He's worked with the United Nations, the U.S. Center for Disease Control, The Rockefeller Foundation, SecondMuse, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the NGO Movember, where he delivered the first ever mental health and wellness program for Black men.

Jason is currently Nurturing Lead at the Collaboratory in downtown Fort Myers, where he helps people overcome the emotional, psychological, and technical challenges to successful collaboration.