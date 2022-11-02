John Shain

Jon Shain is a veteran singer-songwriter who combines improvised piedmont blues with bluegrass, swing, and ragtime, and is the 2019 winner of the International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category. His most recent solo disc, Gettin’ Handy with the Blues: A Tribute to the Legacy of WC Handy, was released in 2018.

In 1989 he founded the Chapel Hill-based folk-rock group, Flyin’ Mice and their spin-off group, WAKE. They released four CDs and played up and down the East Coast until the late 90s. He then went solo, and has since released ten albums of his own folk-blues compositions.

He was in Southwest Florida to play a gig at the Americana Community Music Association (ACMA) in Fort Myers.

Click here to listen to his full podcast episode.