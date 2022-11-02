Judd Cribbs was a writer, reporter and editor for 25 years before becoming a teacher. He's worked as a digital teletext news writer and editor at WKRC-TV in Cincinnati from 1985 to 1993. After a brief time as a freelance reporter for the Cincinnati Enquirer, he was an on-air television news reporter for WFTX-TV and WLWT-TV, also in Cincinnati, until 1998. Cribbs won a regional Emmy award in 1994 at WLWT.

He moved to Florida in 1998 to work as a feature reporter for WINK-TV, becoming the managing editor there in 2008. He taught TV Production at Cape Coral High School in 2011-2012 before starting at FGCU in 2012, where he is currently an assistant professor in the Journalism Program.

