Mike Braun is managing editor at WGCU working with our reporters to dig deeper and add context to stories affecting Southwest Florida. In his career in print media, he's been a general assignment reporter, copy editor, Sunday edition editor, designer, and chief of the design desk.

In 1985 he convinced the editors that he could fill a page weekly with news about hunting, fishing and conservation topics, and did just that as de facto outdoor editor for the next 20 years in addition to his regular duties.

Mike then moved to southwest Florida and joined The News-Press in 2005 as a front page designer and then moved back to reporting in 2011.

