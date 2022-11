DJs Chad Cisneros and David Reed are the halves of the Austin Texas-based music duo Tritonal. As they have released five studio albums, including their latest Coalesce earlier this year.

Chad and David host the show Tritonia on Sirius XM Electric Area, they were #65 on DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs of 2012, and one of MTV Clubland's "10 Artists to Watch in 2013"

