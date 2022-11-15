Dr. Ebony Green has been a teacher, principal, district leader. In 2019, she was selected to lead the equity work as the Senior Director for Equity at the Institute for Student Achievement, where she supports school district nationally to ensure equitable outcomes for all students.

Ebony has taught as an adjunct professor at Mercy College, Pace University, and is currently serving at Bank Street College in New York City, and Fordham University where she teaches a course that examines the Impact of Prejudice.

Click here to listen to her full podcast episode.