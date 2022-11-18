© 2022 WGCU News
Three Song Stories

Caleb Neff

Published November 18, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Caleb Neff is a producer, songwriter, and lead singer of the band Rosaline. He began performing at the age of 10 when his mom forced him to get guitar lessons. He’s worked on, and contributed to, hundreds of recordings over the years. He describes himself as a “lifelong tone afficanado” and says he loves weaving old recording equipment into his process. His home base is Juniper Recording in Cape Coral, but he also uses commercial facilities when needed, he says giving the artists he works with the best of both worlds in terms of sound, feel, and budget.

