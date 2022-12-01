Rendy Ramos is a videographer, editor, and avid cinephile. He has worked on shoots including ESPN, music festivals on cruises, nationally broadcast dog shows, wedding films, and music videos. Rendy moved back to Southwest Florida in 2013 and was a Production Director for Waterman Broadcasting, the local NBC/ABC affiliate before shifting to photojournalism and joining us here at WGCU developing content and stories.

Click here to listen to his full podcast episode, which released on November 25, 2022.