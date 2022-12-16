Dave Lapham became a professional guitar tech from 2003-2017, Touring the world with bands like QOTSA an MCR, and musicians Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden, Peter Murphy of Bauhaus, Billy Idol and on and on…

Dave grew up in Dearborn, Michigan surrounded by rock and punk music of the 70’s and through the 90’s, setting the tone for the rest of his life. As a kid he was into guitars, muscle cars, girls, BMX and skateboarding.

Click here to listen to his full podcast episode.

