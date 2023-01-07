Kirsten and Cory O'Donnell

Cory and Kirsten are co-hosts and co-producers of the “Florida Freakshow” podcast, which chronicles the many bizarre news stories that come from the Sunshine State. Kirsten has been a college speech instructor, debate coach, television sports reporter, and now she's a marketing project lead for Aviv Clinics in The Villages. Cory has been a marketing professional and journalist The News-Press and Naples Daily News. He also launched the Southwest Florida Storytellers Project. These days he leads the marketing team for Owen-Ames-Kimball Company.