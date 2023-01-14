Evgeniya Radilova is an award winning Bulgarian-American actress, filmmaker, model, fire dancer, teacher and more who calls New York City home. She has appeared in a number of prime time TV shows including: "Law & Order: SVU"; "Limitless"; "Elementary"; "Spartacus"; and most recently “Blue Bloods.”

She recently won Best Actress and Audience Award Best Film at the Chelsea Film Festival for her latest project: a feature length film called Lost Cos.

At 18 she was cast in one of the biggest TV shows in Bulgaria called "Masters of the TV", which she co-hosted for three years every night on Bulgarian National TV. She then moved to New York where she graduated with honors from "The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Since then, she has appeared Off-Broadway and is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio.

Evgeniya has her own production company, called “I Dare Productions” and she also dances with fire and creates shows all over NYC and LA's cabaret stages with her company Evgeniya Entertainment.